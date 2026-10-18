Apple opened up pre-orders for its new iPhone Duo at the end of last week and the device immediately sold out. Even at $2,000 and a first-generation foldable, people appear to be excited about the idea of an Apple-made folding device.

I took a quick look today, and the 256GB iPhone Duo models in Star White and Night Sky are on a backorder delay that puts the next round of shipments out until January 2027. That’s a crazy delay.

So, if you would like to not wait until 2027 to get an expensive foldable, I have the solution for you.

Skip the iPhone Duo pre-order waitlist

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. It’s awesome and available right now with solid discounts.

We reviewed both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (here) and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (here) back in August and came away impressed by both. However, if you want a device that’s going to be similar to the iPhone Duo, you would want the regular Galaxy Z Fold 8, since its shape and design are closer to the Duo’s than the Ultra design is.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8, for those not following its release, was Samsung figuring out what Apple’s foldable might be like and then trying to get ahead of it. Samsung has made taller, less-wide foldables for years, but for 2026, they came up with this new and shorter, wider design that really does look a lot like what Apple cooked up with the iPhone Duo. It’s still Samsung-esque, but there’s no denying the similarities.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: reasons to buy

Why buy the Galaxy Z Fold 8 outside of the shape and design? It’s just a really great foldable experience. For one, the new shorter and wider cover display is a joy to use for simpler tasks, like texting someone back or answering a quick email. But then when you open the display, you get a wide-screen experience that makes consuming media so much more enjoyable than any other foldable shape.

Samsung has also been fine-tuning this software experience for 8 or so years, so you’ll get special foldable features from one screen to the next. Samsung also plans to support this thing for at least 7 years, so you’ll never stop receiving new software.

Finally, Samsung has been building foldables in enough different ways that they know how to do this to ensure durability and that these foldables won’t just break on you in a year. These things are now built to last and only seem to get stronger and thinner.

If you buy a Fold 8 today from Samsung, you’ll save $200 off at minimum. They’ll also .slash up to $800 instantly off with trade-in.

Shop Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Deals