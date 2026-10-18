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Kellen

Kellen

Droid Life was started in 2009 and I can't believe we're still here. I've written over 20,000 stories on Android, reviewed thousands of devices, and still find some passion in a dying world of AI.

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Pixel 11 Pro - Pixel 11 Pro XL deals Comparison
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Pixel 11 Pro Price Cuts Hit Record Highs

Verizon is offering up to $620 off Google's Pixel 11 Pro and $580 off the Pixel 11 Pro XL with no trade-in required when you sign up for their new Simplicity plan.

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