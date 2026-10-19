Written by

Tim

Tim

Stumbling upon Droid Life randomly after purchasing a Motorola DROID in late 2009, Tim has been a part of the Android scene for longer than almost anyone. Thousands of posts and reviews later, he's still going, unless he's out crushing people in pickleball.

More Reading

Post navigation

Pixel 11 Pro - Pixel 11 Pro XL deals Comparison
Previous Post

Pixel 11 Pro Price Cuts Hit Record Highs

Verizon is offering up to $620 off Google's Pixel 11 Pro and $580 off the Pixel 11 Pro XL with no trade-in required when you sign up for their new Simplicity plan.

Maybe related.

back to top