Samsung is reported to be planning major changes for One UI 10, which should be released in the middle part of next year.

Based on Android 18, Samsung tipster @UniverseIce reports that a source inside Samsung says, “One UI 10 will bring about significant changes, unprecedented in nature.” While that sounds exciting, we’re not exactly sure what that could entail. Based on a humorous reply on X, we’re expecting Samsung to relocate the system toggles, which would be significant.

Another rumor suggested that One UI 10 could be renamed Galaxy OS, with Samsung working close to Google in order to have AI baked into the OS at new levels. Again, all speculation for now and nothing is confirmed.

It’s said that this One UI 10 (aka Galaxy OS) will launch first on the Galaxy Z Fold 9 series and Z Flip 9. That should be around August, 2027.

What might you like to see from a major One UI revamp?

// @UniverseIce | SamMobile