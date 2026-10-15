Sony, in an attempt to become one of the worst Android OEMs at supporting its hardware, announced this week that the Xperia 10 VI, released in mid-2024, will not receive the Android 17 upgrade. Womp, womp.

The reasoning is due to a technical issue, with the company determining that the device’s storage configuration simply doesn’t provide an adequate experience for the Android 17 upgrade to be doable. To remind you, the Xperia 10 VI shipped with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB RAM and a base of 128GB storage.

Sony originally committed to just three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates — already on the bottom end of what Android OEMs can offer compared to Samsung and Google. The company’s promise of four years of security updates remains unchanged.

Here’s the full message being sent out from Sony.

Dear valued customers,



Thank you for your continued support of Xperia products.



We announced at launch that the Xperia 10 VI would receive three Android OS upgrades. However, after a detailed technical assessment, we determined that due to limitations related to the device’s storage configuration, the Xperia 10 VI does not support an Android 17 upgrade experience that we consider adequate. Accordingly, we have decided not to make this upgrade available. We recognise that this falls short of our original announcement, and we wish to apologise for this change.



On the other hand, our security update commitment remains unchanged. Sony will continue to provide security updates for four years from the product’s launch date, as previously communicated.



This issue is specific to Xperia 10 VI’s technical specifications and will not impact other Xperia models.



We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.

On the bright side, we assume this news will affect a very small portion of people. Hardly anyone, at least in the US, is walking around with this phone in their pocket.

// Sony UK