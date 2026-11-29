As much as I hate to admit this, iMessage and Apple Messages remain the king messaging platform in the US. Apple hooked millions upon millions of people years ago and they just can’t quit it. There are several 3rd party messaging options, but none of them matter when the default “Messages” app is there, feature-packed, and provided by a company that most people trust.

So as Google has fully realized this, they’ve committed to Google Messages in the best way. Since Samsung killed off Samsung Messages and forced everyone onto Google Messages, Google has sent out several improvements that target both Android and iMessage users.

The latest sign of changes on the horizon shows Google possibly preparing iMessage-style threaded replies within chats. We’ll certainly welcome this change if it comes to life, since Google Messages’ current reply system isn’t great.

The hidden changes were found inside a new Google Messages beta build (messages.android_20261120_01_RC00) and they are not live for you to use yet.

Currently, when you reply to someone in a Google Messages chat, the app essentially attaches a preview of the message you are responding to and then shows your own message below. It gets the job done in simpler, shorter conversations within a small group, but if you want to expand that 1-on-1 conversation within that chat, you really can’t.

Within this new Google Messages update, Google has created a system where you can properly reply to someone and it’ll create a thread within the group chat where you can continue to chat with that person. The UI then shows a winding line to highlight your chat.

Kind of cool, right? We’ll let you know if it rolls out publicly to your phone.

// Android Authority