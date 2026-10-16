Google is keeping folks busy on a Friday, releasing Android 17 QPR2 Beta 7.1 for supported Pixel devices.

The update isn’t major by any means. There is only one bug fix detailed, plus the introduction of a new potential bug for Pixel 11 Pro Fold owners. But don’t worry, it’s nothing too critical.

Release Notes

Release date October 16, 2026 Builds CP41.260831.019 Emulator support x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A) Security patch level 2026-10-05 Google Play services 26.28.33

Android 17 QPR2 Beta 7.1 bug fixes and changes

Known issue in Beta 7.1

*Pixel 11 Pro Fold users may have to re-enroll Face Unlock for it to function properly.

Top Issues fixed in Beta 7.1 (October 2026)

Severe UI stuttering and multi-second freezes (Issue #571186734)

The best way to get this update is through the Android Beta Program (sign-up). If you are into flashing images, there are OTA images available (here) too.

For full details, check the Google via link below.

// Google