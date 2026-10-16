Google is keeping folks busy on a Friday, releasing Android 17 QPR2 Beta 7.1 for supported Pixel devices.
The update isn’t major by any means. There is only one bug fix detailed, plus the introduction of a new potential bug for Pixel 11 Pro Fold owners. But don’t worry, it’s nothing too critical.
Release Notes
|Release date
|October 16, 2026
|Builds
|CP41.260831.019
|Emulator support
|x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)
|Security patch level
|2026-10-05
|Google Play services
|26.28.33
Android 17 QPR2 Beta 7.1 bug fixes and changes
Known issue in Beta 7.1
*Pixel 11 Pro Fold users may have to re-enroll Face Unlock for it to function properly.
Top Issues fixed in Beta 7.1 (October 2026)
- Severe UI stuttering and multi-second freezes (Issue #571186734)
The best way to get this update is through the Android Beta Program (sign-up). If you are into flashing images, there are OTA images available (here) too.
For full details, check the Google via link below.