A new update is here for Google Play Services and the Google Play Store as we approach mid-October. Google pushed out a changelog for each’s changes and there are some noteworthy items, like Google Wallet being able to scan to add receipts.

The update to Google Play services is hitting devices as v26.40 and it includes changes to device connectivity, system management, and Wallet. The Google Play Store update brings it to v53.6 with changes to Ask Play, AI summaries in community posts, and more.

I would call these major updates by any means. Google updates these two services multiple times per month on occasion, but they do still bring meaningful changes at times. For example, being able to scan receipts and then add those in Wallet is pretty cool. There’s also some sort of in-app message center being added to Wallet.

The full changelog for each update is below and you’ll want to take a look.

Google Play services v26.40 (2026-10-12) Device Connectivity [PC] This update disables installation of the Find Hub app and removes Find Hub capabilities on Aluminium (Googlebook) devices. System Management [Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Updatability.

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] Updates to system management services that improve Device Connectivity, Device Performance, and Stability. Wallet [Phone] With the new update to Wallet, you can now scan to add receipts.

[Phone] With this update, Google Pay on Chrome for Android now lets you skip the Payment Request UI when you provide merchants with your name, email, and phone number.

[Phone] This update improves merchant names in Google Wallet transaction notifications.

[Phone] This update adds an in-app message center in Google Wallet. Google Play Store v53.6 (2026-10-12) [Phone] You’ll now get summarized insights and direct citations from real user reviews with Ask Play to help answer your questions about apps.

[Phone] With this update, new tag chips at the top of the Listen cube in Collections make it easier to filter and discover specific types of content.

[Phone] With AI Summary in Community Posts, you can quickly catch up on trending discussions, tap to view original posts, and join the conversation.

// Google