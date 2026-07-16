Samsung continues its push of July security patch updates to its long list of devices. Galaxy S25 series is the latest, but we’ll be updating this post as more devices receive it.

Galaxy S25 joins Galaxy S26 in being updated to the latest software, but beyond the security patch, nothing else is noted in the changelog.

Update: We spoke too soon. More devices have been added, like the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. We’ve tossed them onto the list below.

S25 : S931USQSBCZF5

: S931USQSBCZF5 S25+ : S936USQSBCZF5

: S936USQSBCZF5 S25 Ultra : S938USQSBCZF5

: S938USQSBCZF5 S25 FE : S731USQS8BZF5

: S731USQS8BZF5 S25 Edge : S937USQS8CZF5

: S937USQS8CZF5 Z Flip 7 : F766USQSBBZG3

: F766USQSBBZG3 Z Fold 7: F966USQSBBZG3

Be on the lookout for more Galaxy devices to receive this update soon.

// Verizon