A new round of updates is headed to the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 6 series this weekend, bringing all models up to the July 2026 Android security patch level. This is somewhat surprising to see, since no Samsung phone has seen the July patch yet, while these watches are now current.

This was a big week for Android updates. The Google Pixel line all received a new Android 17 update with July’s patch. We even saw the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro get new updates, which is somewhat surprising. And now we have these watches feeling the love.

The new update doesn’t provide anything else that fun, unfortunately, like Wear OS 7. That update could arrive before long, as I wouldn’t be shocked to see Samsung launch Wear OS 7 on the up coming Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

For those with a Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 6, or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, your new build numbers can be found below:

Galaxy Watch Ultra : L705USQS3BZF4

: L705USQS3BZF4 Galaxy Watch 6 : R935USQS2CZF5 (40mm) / R945USQS2CZF5 (44mm)

: R935USQS2CZF5 (40mm) / R945USQS2CZF5 (44mm) Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: R955USQS2CZF5 (43mm) / R965USQS2CZF5 (47mm)

To check for the update, open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, head into Watch Settings>Watch software update>Download and install.

// Verizon