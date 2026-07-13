At the end of last week, the first of Google’s Pixel 11 series stopped through the FCC for approval, paving way for a launch in August. That device was the Pixel 11 Pro Fold and it put us on watch for the rest of the Pixel 11 phones to show up. Today, just as the entire series was revealed in early retail listings, the rest of the phones arrived.

There are 5 new Google device listings, all of which are referred to as “Phone.” The 5 FCC filings were made under model numbers of GPQQ7, GUJ0N, G7SWN, GBC0H, and G4HCD. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold carried number GZDQ6.

MediaTek modem for Pixel 11 series

We won’t dive too deeply into each filing because we already took a look at the filing for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold and it didn’t reveal much. If anything, it may have confirmed the switch to a MediaTek modem that was expected. We are once again seeing the same MediaTek references in all of these filings.f

We won’t know the impact of this change to MediaTek (from Samsung Exynos) until we all get devices in hand for testing, but I can’t help but show some excitement over the thought of change. The Samsung modems we’ve had in the Pixel series for years have certainly had their struggles.

Pixel 11 series network bands

When it comes to network bands, the support you want to see is there. We have 5G band support all of the way up through 5G mmW, as well as satellite connectivity, Bluetooth, WiFi 6+, and NFC. Wireless charging is confirmed for all models as well.

Where we find differences is in Thread and UWB support. Model numbers GPQQ7 and GUJ0N lack both Thread and UWB, leading us to believe these are the base model Pixel 11 phones.

Model numbers G7SWN, GBC0H, and G4HCD all have both Thread and UWB, so I’m going to assume these are Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL models.

For 5G mmW, GPQQ7, G7SWN, and GBC0H all have those bands.

Pixel 11 network bands

Pixel 11 Pro network bands

Be sure to read through this new list of Pixel 11 series specs to stay up-to-speed.

// FCC