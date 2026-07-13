There are a few standout years when it comes to color offerings from Google. The original Pixel came in a striking Really Blue color. The Pixel 2 XL, an all-time classic, came in the fan favorite B&W combo (🐧). While recent years have had decent color options, the Pixel 11 family is full of absolute bangers and we are here for it.

Thanks to product listings on Amazon that have since been removed, we have an absolute view of what’s to come from Google in 2026. Do we think it’s legit? All signs point to yes. The listings appeared genuine with all of the correct info, plus they were removed as soon as they began to circulate in the blogosphere. That’s a good sign.

Above is the Pixel 11 lineup. From top left to bottom right we have Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, and Obsidian. Given our fondness for all things pink around these parts, we are very interested in Hibiscus, but Pistachio is also on our radar. The Pixel 11 Pro also looks exceptionally clean.

Pixel 11 Pro features Olive, Obsidian, Canyon, and Fog. Each will be available in XL variants. First impressions, Olive and Canyon are the standouts. Canyon, with its gold trim, is a real looker and we suspect will photograph quite well.

The colors may not be important to those who use a case, which is fine, but as someone who regularly complains about boring phone colors who also chooses to run my phones naked, it’s a big deal when companies provide something more than black, white, or grey.

The pricing is a concern: It’s not all roses over here. Pricing, along with the colors, has been detailed and it’s not ideal. Pixel 11 is shown to start at $899, while the Pixel 11 Pro starts at $1,099. No one is happy about increased pricing. If these prices are accurate, we’re looking at $100 increases for each base model. Suboptimal, to say the least.

Before we start getting upset about the price, I would like to take a moment to appreciate the appearance of the phones. They look great.

Which color would you opt for?