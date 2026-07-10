A new Google phone just rolled through the FCC today, a device that we believe to be the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. For now, this is the only new Pixel 11 phone to arrive at the FCC as we close in on the Made by Google event scheduled for August 12.

The device showed up at the FCC under the model number GZDQ6. This is a previously reported-on model number that was attached to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The FCC listing calls this a “phone” and it has all of the proper connectivity you expect from a modern day smartphone. The table below shows proper 5G band support, including 5G mmW. We can also see satellite connectivity, NFC, UWB, Thread, and wireless charging.

The documents state in several places that the device was tested in both “Open mode” and “Closed mode,” which would make sense as a foldable. The FCC needs to test frequencies and gain with the device in both scenarios. In one example, a volume control test says, “The device supports both closed-mode and open-mode user scenarios during voice calls.” Yep, this is a foldable.

There isn’t much else to learn. I’d imagine the other Pixel 11 series devices will show up shortly.

READ: Everything to know about the Pixel 11 series

// FCC