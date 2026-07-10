Google Fi wants to bring you aboard with an enticing offer, Pixel phone owners. For a very limited time, if you bring your Pixel phone to Google Fi, the carrier will provide you 50% off your monthly bill for 12 months.

The 50% off promotion will be applied as monthly credits, so unlike the 50% off Mint Mobile deal, you won’t need to prepay for the service. This promotion is applicable to those enrolling in a Unlimited Premium, Unlimited Standard, or Unlimited Essentials plan, which starts at $35/month.

Group plans are eligible, but as noted in the terms, ensure that each group member accepts the invite and signs up before the promotion expires to qualify for the monthly bill credits. For the full list of terms (it’s not long), look here.

The promotion ends July 13 according to the website, so if this interests you, you might want to hurry.