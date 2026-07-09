While companies like Samsung report 1800% profit jumps, the latest intel suggests that consumers will see price increases on essentially all new phones (and wearables) due to a supposed RAM shortage.

This poses a question. With prices going up, and consumers feeling the squeeze nearly everywhere else in life, will 2026 be the year you upgrade your phone or hold onto that device in hopes of price normalization sometime down the road.

Let’s be real, the days of $500 flagships are gone and not coming back. High-end phones are now $1,000+ and that’s our reality. Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, for example, will likely cost twice that. Is this path sustainable?

You have three options below. If you plan on upgrading and a $30-$50 price increase won’t deter you, that’s fair. If the reported price increase has completely turned you off, let us know. And if you’re someone still on the fence and waiting for confirmed pricing from the likes of Google and Samsung, there’s an option for you.

Let us know your take on the current state of pricing affairs below.

Are You Upgrading Your Phone This Year? Yes

No

Will Decide When Prices are Confirmed View Results