Now that Google has announced its Made by Google event for August 12, prepare for a flood of leaks of information onto our plates. Just yesterday, we saw supposed pricing for the new Pixel 11 series and that’s now being followed up with pricing for the Pixel Watch 5.

Like with the Pixel 11 series, prices for the Pixel Watch 5 are going up, at least according to one report. Each version in the US will see a price increase anywhere from $30 to $50.

Pixel Watch 5 pricing

Pixel Watch 5 (41mm) Pixel Watch 5 (45mm) WiFi/Bluetooth $399 $429 4G LTE $499 $529

Today’s news suggests that the Pixel Watch 5 WiFi models (41mm and 45mm) will see increases from $349 to $399 ($50 increase, 41mm) and $399 to $429 ($30 increase, 45mm). For the 4G LTE versions, prices will go from $449 to $499 ($50 increase, 41mm) and $499 to $529 ($30 increase, 45mm).

These are pretty big jumps, although we haven’t seen Google increase the price of the 41mm version in a few years. The Pixel Watch 2 WiFi was also $349, so a price increase at some point was inevitable. Knowing that the industry can’t keep up with memory chip production and almost every piece of tech will get more expensive this year, this is all not very surprising. Still, it’s disappointing to see.

Are you willing to pay a minimum of $400 for a Pixel Watch 5?

READ: Pixel Watch 5: Everything We Know About Google’s New Wearable