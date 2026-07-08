Google began pushing out the July Pixel update to its still-supported list of Pixel devices yesterday and it should be a most minor update. As you all know, the big Android 17 update landed last month, so this was expected to be a bug fixer that took care of an initial list of issues.

The 2026 July Pixel update has 5 fixes listed that are aiming to stabilize some semi-serious bugs you may have been experiencing.

Google says it took care of an issue that was causing “certain” applications to unexpectedly close or even fail to launch. They also fixed an issue where widgets were displayed with incorrect colors or contrast.

Maybe more importantly, there was an issue that was causing some devices to fail to load the Android system or become stuck in a boot loop. That should be gone. It affected all Pixel models on Android 17.

And finally, they fixed an issues specific to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, while also making wallpaper shapes display properly.

Again, mostly minor, but there was at least one pretty serious fix in there that was causing some phones to just not boot properly.

The update is rolling out now over-the-air (Settings>System>Software updates>System update), but it could take some time to hit all devices because carriers like meddle in this process, at least in the US.