Samsung’s next Unpacked event will bring us a few new phones. To help us visualize what we’re getting, an image of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra have been put up against an existing Galaxy S26 Ultra. This render should help give potential buyers an idea of what to expect, especially from the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 body.

Z Fold 8 Ultra is essentially the same body (ratio wise) as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — it’s tall and skinny, like a giraffe. Z Fold 8, on the other hand, is shorter and wider. If you already own a Galaxy S26 Ultra or Z Fold 7, this visual aid should be somewhat helpful to you.

Honestly, we here at DL are quite exited for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (wide body). As consumers, it will be nice to have yet another option to purchase, but keep in mind the two devices will differ quite a bit. The camera setup will be different, as well as the battery size.

Which device are you gravitating towards?

// @UniverseIce