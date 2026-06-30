Baked inside June’s Google Play system update, a native Signatures app is rolling out to Android devices. The Signatures workflow will pop up whenever an app or document requesting a signature is detected.

Inside Signatures, you can store your autograph/signature for placing into documents and apps. Users can also utilize initials, along with plenty of font options and even photos of your signatures via an upload.

Within the app you’ll be able to manage all of your signature variations, upload new versions, and delete the ones you no longer utilize.

This is part of the June Google Play system update, meaning so long as your Android phone is running that, you should have the app. You won’t need to wait on your specific OEM to ship it.

// Android Authority