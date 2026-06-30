We might be at the last day of the June, but Samsung isn’t done pushing June updates to its still-supported devices list. The Fold 5, Galaxy S24 series, and Galaxy S22 series are all seeing updates as we head into July.

The updates are minor as you might expect and simply provide the “most up to date Android security patches for your device.” Samsung has rolled out big One UI 8.5 updates in recent weeks, so we’re now onto smaller patches for a bit until we get Android 17 in the coming months.

The full list of builds and devices can be found below:

Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS8GZF1

Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS8GZF1

Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQSAIZF1

Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQSAIZF1

Galaxy S24 Ultra: S928USQS6DZF2

Galaxy S24+: S926USQS6DZF2

Galaxy S24: S921USQS6DZF2

Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQS8FZF5

Galaxy S23+: S916USQS8FZF5

Galaxy S23: S911USQS8FZF5

Galaxy S22 Ultra: S928USQS6DZF2

Galaxy S22+: S906USQSAGZF3

Galaxy S22: S901USQSAGZF3

To check for updates on Samsung phones, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

// Verizon