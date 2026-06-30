We might be at the last day of the June, but Samsung isn’t done pushing June updates to its still-supported devices list. The Fold 5, Galaxy S24 series, and Galaxy S22 series are all seeing updates as we head into July.
The updates are minor as you might expect and simply provide the “most up to date Android security patches for your device.” Samsung has rolled out big One UI 8.5 updates in recent weeks, so we’re now onto smaller patches for a bit until we get Android 17 in the coming months.
The full list of builds and devices can be found below:
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS8GZF1
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS8GZF1
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQSAIZF1
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQSAIZF1
- Galaxy S24 Ultra: S928USQS6DZF2
- Galaxy S24+: S926USQS6DZF2
- Galaxy S24: S921USQS6DZF2
- Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQS8FZF5
- Galaxy S23+: S916USQS8FZF5
- Galaxy S23: S911USQS8FZF5
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S928USQS6DZF2
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQSAGZF3
- Galaxy S22: S901USQSAGZF3
To check for updates on Samsung phones, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.
// Verizon