To kick off the week, four new Google devices stopped through the FCC on their way to a launch that could end up being sooner than expected. The devices, simply listed as “wireless device,” appear to be the Pixel Watch 5.

We took a quick look at the FCC listings for each of these new Google devices and they all have very similar sets of documents. The devices are G25QD, G1XJ6, G0F3Y, and GFW3R, all of which popped up in India’s similar regulatory body at the beginning of the month.

In each document, Google refers to them as a “Wireless Device,” but the little remarks at the bottom of their feature & specification tables tell us what they are. You’ll see below that it says this particular SAR test was “performed with metal strap 1, 2 and 5, and with the non-metal strap 3, 4, 6, 7 and 8.” We saw similar comments when other Pixel Watch models went through the FCC. This suggests straps that would be worn around the wrist, just like you would find with a watch.

While we’re still diving into all of the details here, the usual stuff stands out. We have LTE connectivity (not 5G), WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, and UWB in all 4 models. They also all have NTN Band 23 and Band 255, which is for satellite SOS connectivity. The Pixel Watch 4 was the first to debut this feature.

If there is anything noteworthy, it’s probably that we have 4 models and they all have LTE connectivity. In the past, we have seen 2 models with WiFi-only, followed by 2 models with LTE, both of each coming in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Here, all 4 devices have WiFi, LTE, and satellite.

As far as timing goes, this could signal a launch of the Pixel Watch 5 within the next month or two, potentially alongside the expected August launch of the Pixel 11 series. However, the Pixel Watch 4 hit the FCC in July of last year and then Google held onto it until October, well past the August launch of the Pixel 10. For the Pixel Watch 3, it cruised through the FCC around this same time as well, but then launched in September, just after the Pixel 9.

We’ll update you if we find anything else interesting.

// FCC