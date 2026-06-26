Buying a Galaxy S26 Ultra should never be done unless you can save hundreds and hundreds of dollars. There’s just no need to pay full price to Samsung at any moment of any phone’s life because there are always discounts to be had.

Right now, Samsung’s best Galaxy S26 Ultra deal has landed and you don’t even need to trade-in a phone. You can, but you don’t need to.

Samsung has slashed $350 off all versions of the Galaxy S26 Ultra – that means a $350 off discount on 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models. All colors are also discounted.

Galaxy S26 Ultra (256GB) : $949.99 (full price – $1,299)

: $949.99 (full price – $1,299) Galaxy S26 Ultra (512GB) : $1,149.99 (full price $1,499)

: $1,149.99 (full price $1,499) Galaxy S26 Ultra (1TB) : $1,449.99 (full price ($1,799)

: $1,449.99 (full price ($1,799) Colors available: Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, White, Black

This is one of the best deals we have seen to date for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung has been stingy with the deals for this phone, rarely dropping more than a couple of hundred off its price. Even their trade-in deals were not like previous years. They keep claiming to have sold boatloads of these phones and I just don’t believe it, knowing how weak their promotional prices have been.

That said, if you do have a phone to trade, they will still give you the instant discount value for that phone. Unfortunately, not many phones are worth more than the straight $350 discount, but we are seeing more than we have. The table below has the best values.

Galaxy S25 Ultra

$720 off Galaxy S24 Ultra

$600 off Galaxy Z Fold 6

$520 off Galaxy S23 Ultra

$500 off Galaxy S25+

$450 off Galaxy S25

$400 off

Samsung Deal Link

REVIEW: Galaxy S26 Ultra