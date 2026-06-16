Google’s latest wearable, the screenless Fitbit Air, is now HSA/FSA eligible in the US. That means you can use pre-tax money to purchase the device, making more people able to access it.

Related: Read Our Fitbit Air Review

Many folks have jobs that offer health plans that provide this sort of account. If you have one, it means you can use that money towards the purchase of this $99 fitness tracker.

This eligibility begins today, so if this news is exciting for you, you can head to the Google Store and begin the purchase process right now.

// Google