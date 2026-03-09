Every single year, we try to stress that if you are interested in Samsung’s latest devices, the best time to strike is during the pre-order period. That time is coming to an end this week, so we’re coming up on your last chance to save a whole lot of money.

$900 Off: Thanks to enhanced trade-in values and other instant credits, buyers can get the Galaxy S26 Ultra for as low as $399, which is a very good deal for this amount of phone. Specifically, Samsung is offering up to $900 on select trade-in devices. For those without a trade-in, the company is tossing in $150 of instant credit towards add-ons, so regardless of what you bring to the table, Samsung is trying to make the offer juicy enough.

If you had your eyes on the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, this would also be a good time to snag. They can be free when you use the $150 of instant credit, plus the other $80 in pre-order credit. Or you can get yourself any other Samsung accessory you might want or put it towards a Galaxy Watch Ultra. There are many options to choose from.

You have a day and some change to take advantage of the offer. Don’t miss out.