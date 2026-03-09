This week we’re getting our first possible look at the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, a followup to last year’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The look is via CAD renders published by @Onleaks and Android Headlines, detailing a foldable device that isn’t too much changed from last year. While a bit slimmer according to the accompanying spec sheet, and with the hope that an improved camera system is onboard, there are very minimal changes being made to the hardware itself.

The place you’ll find the biggest changes is the camera housing on the backside. According to the report, Google may bring the Pixel 10 Pro’s camera system to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, while also upgrading the housing. From what the renders show, it’s a more modern, clean housing. Beyond that change, the display’s bezels appear to be unchanged, plus all of the inputs/outputs are also the same.

And this isn’t us complaining, either. If anything, the only upgrades the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could use is a thinner body and upgraded camera system. Both of those things are said to be coming to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, so that’s exciting.

It’s only March, so we expect to learn plenty more about this phone in the coming months. Thoughts on these initial renders?

// Android Headlines