Samsung is pushing the latest security patch (February) to the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, plus the Galaxy Watch FE is getting bumped up to the January patch.

For the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, the changelog also says that the update, “provides performance improvements.” We like the sound of that, though, it’s quite vague and we aren’t exactly sure what Samsung is doing behind the scenes to make it so.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Watch 8 L335USQU3AZB4 (44mm) L325USQU3AZB4 (40mm)

Watch 8 Classic : L505USQU3AZB4 (46mm)

: L505USQU3AZB4 (46mm) Watch FE: R866USQS1BZA2

Go snag those updates, Watch 8 and Watch FE owners.

