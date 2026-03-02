Nothing Phone 4a in All Colors

The “bold new experimentation of color” in the Nothing Phone 4a is still mostly centered on that pink version that we were treated to last week. However, Nothing wants the hype to continue until they show off the phone in full in a couple of days, so they provided an image of the rest of the colors it’ll come in.

Today, Nothing said, “Meet the Colours of Phone (4a)” and dropped the image above. It looks like we’ll get white, black, and blue in addition to that fancy pink color. Pretty.

The Nothing Phone 4a goes official March 5. We still know nothing about the Phone 4a Pro.