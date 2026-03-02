Samsung Brings Digital Home Key to Wallet to Unlock Your Front Door

Samsung announced today that Samsung Wallet now supports Digital Home Key, which is like the digital key experience you might have with your car, only this is for your home. Samsung’s Digital Home Key will arrive in Samsung Wallet this month (March) and is built on Aliro.

This new digital key for your home will work with compatible smart door locks that are setup through Samsung SmartThings (using Matter). Companies like Aqara, Nuki, Schlage, Xthings, and Ultraloq were all included in the press release as partners that’ll support this new key.

Since this is a part of Samsung Wallet, you should be able to unlock or lock your compatible door lock by tapping your phone to it (NFC), going hands-free with UWB, or by controlling it within the app. Pretty simple.

Again, this is launching in March in select regions. We should see it expand over time.

// Samsung