Buying a Galaxy S26 Ultra?

We’ve had a couple of days now to decide if we are pre-ordering any of the new Galaxy S26 series devices and I’m not sure I have the full grasp over whether or not many of you are. Did Samsung do enough with the Galaxy S26 Ultra? Are the deals there to make this an easy upgrade?

The deal posts have been written and you know that Samsung is once again running its best-in-industry trade-in program. However, that’s the only promo they are currently offering. Samsung will give you an instant $900 off with the right trade-in, which would drop the Galaxy S26 Ultra starting price to $399. Unfortunately, Samsung isn’t doing a storage upgrade as a bonus or giving you credits to spend on accessories. These are the weakest pre-order offers we have seen from Samsung in a number of years.

I’m curious if you decided that the Galaxy S26 Ultra (or other Galaxy S26 series devices) are the next for you? Is it just time to upgrade and this is the best phone that Samsung is offering? Was there something in the AI presentation (lol) at Unpacked that caught you? Are you all about that Privacy Display? Did Tim give you 5 good enough reasons that sold you?

Let us know.

