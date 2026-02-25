Google Adds One of the Best Pixel Calling Features to the Galaxy S26

Back in 2024, Google first introduced Scam Detection for calls on Pixel devices. This feature would recognize speech patterns from callers that were commonly associated with fraud and then alert you, in real-time, with a prompt to end the call (or continue if not actually a scam). That feature is now coming to Samsung devices, starting with the Galaxy S26 series.

In a brief announcement, Google says it is expanding Scam Detection for calls to the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. They did mention that this is an expansion to “more manufacturers,” so there is always a chance we see it on other Android devices too. However, for now, this is only on Pixel and the Galaxy S26.

For Galaxy S26 future owners, you can see in the image below how this may look when a call identifies a potential scammer.

In a bit of extra news, Google says it has figured out a way to enhance how Google Messages identifies fraudulent texts by using Gemini on-device models. The example they provide is a better detection of conversational patterns in job offer scams or sophisticated romance baiting scams. These scams typically take longer to work, as they build relationships and trust with people before pulling off the scam. Google thinks its AI can figure out these tactics and will alert you in a way that you can see at the top of this post.

This new scam detection in Google Messages is rolling out first to the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 series.

// Google