Circle to Search is one of Google’s best software features to release in recent years, right? We can all agree there, I assume? I find it so useful to be able to fire up Circle to Search at any moment, circling something I need to know more about, and then getting information without ever typing a single thing.

Today, Google announced that Circle to Search will get a big improvement for finding multiple items from a single image. As an example, you could see someone and think their entire outfit is absolute fire, but you’d rather Google tell you every piece of clothing at once rather than having to individually circle each item. It can do that now!

You could circle a person and a “Find the look” button will appear. Tapping that will then return search results with sections for each item, like their shirt and shorts and shoes. Because this is Google, there will be links to each item with the potential for close variations and options to choose from.

There are other uses here too. Maybe a picture has several types of plants or fish or sneakers or phones or a room that you want to completely recreate. In these situations, you could circle the scene and ask Google, “What are all these plants?” or “Help me make this room.” Like with the style option above, Google Search will do its best to bring back all of the items in your search, tell you about them, or let you shop/organize the results.

This new powerful Circle to Search is available on the Pixel 10 and Galaxy S26 series.

// Google