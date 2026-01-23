Pixel Weather App Called Out for Being Super Inaccurate

Users are taking to the web, drawing attention to inaccuracies provided by the Pixel Weather app found on Google Pixel devices. Especially now, when parts of the US are bracing for a serious winter storm, the weather information we receive from our devices is more important than ever. It’s critical that the information be accurate. As one user puts it, “Google broke a working system.”

To break down this issue, here’s how Google says the weather data and forecasting is designed to operate. As detailed in a Support page, “Google Weather forecast is created from an internal forecasting system that utilizes weather models and observations from global weather agencies.” There is also Google Nowcast, which are short-term precipitation forecasts. Google says, “Our nowcast uses radar and numerical weather prediction data, published by various data sources.”

In summary, Google is collecting data from various sources (NWS, NOAA, Environment Canada, etc.) and running it through an internal forecasting system. This, when combined with artificial intelligence (now extremely prevalent inside Pixel Weather), seems to be where people are running into issues.

The original post on reddit from user BurlyShlurb mostly describes an issue with AI and the “guessing” it appears to do when filling gaps in weather data. In the post they write, “Instead of just reporting what a thermometer says, the phone is now ‘simulating’ the weather using AI to fill in the gaps. It’s effectively ‘smoothing’ the data so much that it ignores local microclimates. It feels like the AI sees cold air in a nearby valley and just assumes my whole city is a freezer, rather than actually checking the physical sensor data at the airport.”

What we take from the whole post is, instead of Google taking the data and providing it directly, it’s being ran through an AI model which is somehow either misinterpreting the data or simply showing it incorrectly. One example used was a current temperature at the user’s location. “I’m currently in Cranbrook, BC. Right now, my Pixel 10 is insistently telling me it’s -15°C. Meanwhile, the Environment Canada station down the street (and every other reliable source) has us at -7°C. That’s an 8-degree discrepancy.”

And they aren’t the only one. The thread is full of users claiming that the Weather app has become highly inaccurate, gotten worse since the introduction of AI, and discussion concerning the cost between training an AI model to forecast weather versus reading and displaying weather data straight from a source without the need for AI interpretation.

Our question to you all is, how’s that Pixel/Google Weather been treating you? Any issue with weather forecasting I have would typically be aimed at government budget cuts, but this particular user is located in Canada. What gives?

Tell us about your Pixel Weather experience. Is it still accurate ever since AI started running the show?