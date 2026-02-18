Gemini is getting access to Lyria 3 in beta, allowing users to create 30-second long songs/bangers by inputting a prompt or uploading a picture. No lyrics needs, just a simple prompt.

Lyria 3 offers more creative controls, such as the ability to select a style, vocals, and tempo of the track. You can also create more musically complex tracks. We’re not sure about Meshuggah-level complexity, but it’s something we will be testing.

Lyria 3 improves on audio generation from our Lyria models in three important ways: No need to provide your own lyrics! They’ll be generated for you based on your prompt. You have more creative control over elements like the style, vocals and tempo you want. You can create more realistic and musically complex tracks.

Each song will get a thumbnail created by Nano Banana. Google highlights this new feature in the below video, with a wonderful song about socks.

This song making feature is now live in Gemini.

// Google