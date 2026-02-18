Gemini is getting access to Lyria 3 in beta, allowing users to create 30-second long songs/bangers by inputting a prompt or uploading a picture. No lyrics needs, just a simple prompt.
Lyria 3 offers more creative controls, such as the ability to select a style, vocals, and tempo of the track. You can also create more musically complex tracks. We’re not sure about Meshuggah-level complexity, but it’s something we will be testing.
Lyria 3 improves on audio generation from our Lyria models in three important ways:
- No need to provide your own lyrics! They’ll be generated for you based on your prompt.
- You have more creative control over elements like the style, vocals and tempo you want.
- You can create more realistic and musically complex tracks.
Each song will get a thumbnail created by Nano Banana. Google highlights this new feature in the below video, with a wonderful song about socks.
This song making feature is now live in Gemini.
Collapse Show Comments
2 Comments