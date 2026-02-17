Apple released a new iOS 26.4 beta this week and it brings the RCS feature we’ve all been waiting for. After code diggers discovered that encryption was in the works for RCS on iOS, Apple has gone ahead and pushed an initial test for it live in this new beta.

iOS 26.4 beta is out (here) for iOS and iPadOS and there is a section called “Messages” that dives into what’s new. Apple says the following is a new feature:

RCS end-to-end encryption is now available for testing in this beta. This feature is not shipping in this release and will be available to customers in a future software update for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. End-to-end encryption is in beta and is not available for all devices or carriers. Conversations labeled as encrypted are encrypted end-to-end, so messages can’t be read while they’re sent between devices. In this beta, RCS encryption is available for testing between Apple devices and is not yet testable with other platforms.

If you read that, you’ll see that Apple has indeed brought end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS on its own platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. However, they are clear that this is in beta, is for “testing,” and currently only works between Apple devices. It is “not yet testable with other platforms.” In other words, encryption in RCS might be here, but not for Apple-to-Android messages. For now, Apple is testing this on its own platforms before rolling it out further.

What does that mean for all of you on Android who are hoping that your RCS messages will be end-to-end encrypted? Just give it some more time. The fact that Apple has added it to the latest iOS and iPadOS betas means it’ll be here soon enough. The plan, as we know from several reports, is for Apple to push encryption live on RCS, so that messaging between platforms will be more secure.