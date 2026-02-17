Here’s a Pixel Watch 3 for Only $170

While I would recommend Google’s newest Pixel Watch 4 for most people looking at smartwatches on the Android side of things, there are still price drops big enough to look at the previous model. Today, there’s a deal on the Pixel Watch 3 that drops it to just $170. That’s pretty close to a 50% discount on its current price. If you look at its original price of $399, well, then we’re talking about an almost-60% drop.

This likely-limited deal is through Amazon on the 45mm WiFi variant in the Matte Black colorway. I’m showing shipping with super quick delivery, so if you want one, you can have one within a day if not quicker.

In our review of the Pixel Watch 3, we noted that it was very similar to the Pixel Watch 2, but it was the first time Google gave us size options of 41mm or 45mm. In my opinion, you just have to go with the bigger version in most situations, simply because it has a bigger battery that can last so much longer. Overall, the watch is still one of the best looking in the business, has excellent Fitbit integration, and Google still plans on updating it for years to come.

Amazon Deal Link