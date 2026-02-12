We have already seen a few Pixel 10a renders, but as we have gotten closer to a launch day, the quality of said renders has increased. Early renders usually start out as 3rd-party CAD renders, then renders from the OEM get leaked but they are low-res and don’t offer a lot of detail. This week, we have what appear to be full-res renders straight from Google, showing all of us the different angles and colors of the upcoming device.

Thanks to @evleaks, we can say almost definitively that the Pixel 10a hardware is improved from the Pixel 9a, mainly due to the flush backside. Last year, the Pixel 9a had a slight camera bump, but in 2026 that appears to have been resolved entirely. It looks super flat from the side. The only hardware thing that doesn’t appear to be improved is the display’s bezel on the frontside. It’s still very large and very noticeable.

As for the color options, we’re going 10/10 here. They look awesome. We have a red, blue, an off-white minty color, and black. We’re still awaiting official names from Google, but again, we think they look very good.

February 18 is Google’s official launch date for the Pixel 10a, which is coming right up. Anyone planning to snag one of these new Pixels? If so, which color has caught your eye?

// @evleaks