ChatGPT Gets Ads Starting Today

If you caught the “Big Game” last night, you might’ve seen a few ads that teased the fact that OpenAI will begin testing ads inside of your ChatGPT sessions starting today. While OpenAI CEO Sam Altman labels the ads as “deceptive” in a lengthy post on X, logged in users and people subscribe to the Go tier will begin to see “clearly labeled” ads at the bottom of their chats.

While the company says that it will keep your conversations private from advertisers, it’s noted that ads will be optimized, “based on what’s most helpful to you,” but overall your ChatGPT experience (aka the answers you receive) won’t be impacted by ads.

In other ChatGPT news, an internal memo sent out by Altman says that the company intends to launch an updated chat model this week. If you’re a ChatGPT user, maybe that will make up for the inclusion of ads?

Someone ask the ChatGPT bot what it thinks about ads coming to the platform.

// CNBC | The Verge