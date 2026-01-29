Looking back at the launch gap between Nothing’s Phone 2 and Phone 3, I wouldn’t exactly say that any of us should be surprised that we won’t see a new, flagship-level Phone 4 arrive in 2026. However, it’s still news and you should know that Nothing will not launch the Nothing Phone 4 this year. Instead, the company will bring us the Nothing Phone 4a and a potential follow-up to their excellent Nothing Headphone 1.

All of this news comes from a video that Nothing posted to their YouTube channel this morning, where CEO Carl Pei talked through the company’s 2025 and what we can expect throughout this new year.

Again, Pei confirmed that “There’s no new flagship this year” and that “Phone 3 is our flagship for 2026.” His thought is that they don’t need (or want) to “churn out a phone, a flagship phone every year just for the sake of it to be on that schedule or calendar.” For those not familiar with Nothing’s calendar, they gave us Phone 2 in 2023 and then Phone 3 in 2025. I think most of us assumed no new flagship this year, with a Phone 4 likely arriving in 2027.

That said, they will deliver Nothing Phone 4a this year and it’ll be closer to a flagship than any a-series before it. We’ll see an updated design, premium materials, and maybe some color.

As for what else was announced in this video, we should see a “double down” on over-ear headphones, a potential retail store launch in NYC, and that’s about it. You can watch the video over at YouTube if you want.