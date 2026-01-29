Gemini in Google Maps is already available to those navigating by car, but what about those using Maps to get around on foot or via bicycle? Google is rolling out Gemini support for our friends on the sidewalk and in the bike lane.

Much like when driving, folks who are walking can now ask Gemini questions like, “Tell me more about the neighborhood I’m in” or, “are there cafes with a bathroom along my route?”

For cyclists, Gemini is hands free, so you can ask questions such as, “When’s my next meeting?” or to text a friend that you’re running late. Basically, any time you might need Gemini while navigating by anything other than a boat, you can now access it.

Google says this is now available to iOS devices and “rolling out” to Android devices.

// Google