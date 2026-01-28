Google is rolling out a new and improved embedded photo picker for Android applications, making it easier for developers to implement a user’s media into their app without having to sacrifice privacy.

The embedded photo picker allows a user to browse their on-device media, as well as media that might be stored in the cloud. Meanwhile, the app has no access to the content until the user makes a selection. This is thanks to the developer no longer needing to request photo permission directly from users.

Google highlights the new embedded photo picker inside of Google Messages. Highlights include:

The photo picker sits right below the camera button, giving users a clear choice between capturing a new photo or selecting an existing one. Dynamic preview: Immediately after a user taps a photo, they see a large preview, making it easy to confirm their selection. If they deselect the photo, the preview disappears, keeping the experience clean and uncluttered.

The development team then goes on to explain how easy it is to implement the code into an existing app. We expect to see this new photo picker in plenty of services moving forward.

// Android Developers