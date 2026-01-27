Google Launches Google AI Plus Plan for $7.99/mo

There’s a new option in the Google AI tier system. Currently, there’s a free tier, Google AI Pro ($20/mo) and Google AI Ultra ($249/mo). Today, Google is launching Google AI Plus, a $7.99/month option that includes access to plenty of helpful tools at a very reasonable price.

AI Plus includes Gemini 3 Pro and Nano Banana Pro in the Gemini app, AI filmmaking tools inside Flow, research and writing assistance in NotebookLM, and more. There’s a breakdown of what’s included in this tier below.

Google says this tier also includes 200GB of storage and that subscribers can share all of the benefits with up to five other family members. Furthermore, “Existing Google One Premium 2TB subscribers in these countries will also automatically get access to all the benefits of Google AI Plus in the next few days.”

For a limited time, new subscribers can get 50% off for the first 2 months of their subscription. That brings your price to $3.99/mo for two months, which seems cool.