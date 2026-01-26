Google Play Services Update Includes CTAP2 Security Key Support, More

There’s a fresh Google Play Services rolling out to Android devices, including a change for the Google Play app.

Labeled as Play Services v26.03, there is a total of five changes. For Android Automotive, “Google Accounts for users under 18 that were unable to sign in to Automotive devices before can now sign in when specific conditions are met.” For Google Wallet, users can now create digital IDs when needed, as well as bug fixes (no specifics). Google also lists the allowing of account authentication through NFC security keys that support CTAP2. This is for the whole ecosystem (Phone, TV, WearOS, etc.), not just specifically phones.

Here’s the complete changelog.

Google Play services v26.03 (2026-01-26)

Account Management

[Auto] With this update, Google Accounts for users under 18 that were unable to sign in to Automotive devices before can now sign in when specific conditions are met.

Security & Privacy

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] This update allows account authentication through NFC security keys that support CTAP2.

Utilities

[Phone] You’ll get an improved compatibility when you move your data across devices.

Wallet

[Phone] You can now create digital IDs when needed.

[Phone] Bug fixes for Wallet related services.

Google Play Store v49.9 (2026-01-26)

[Phone] This update collapses subtasks in Organized by AI section in search results.

// Google