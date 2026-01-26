We have heard essentially nothing about the supposedly upcoming Nothing Phone (4a). Last year’s Phone (3a) launched in March, so realistically, we should be nearing the launch timeframe for a followup. Fittingly, recent certification for a market outside of the US points to that launch being just around the corner.

While we await information for the US market, the UAE has certified the device with model number A069 (Nothing Phone 3a was A059). No specs or juicy tidbits are provided, just that it’s now certified to work there. That’s how it usually works when a device stops off at the FCC, so no surprises here.

If launch is indeed coming soon, we’re sure to hear from Nothing at any time. The company has always enjoy hyping their devices ahead of launch.

Does this phone interest anybody?

// @ZionsAnvin | GSMArena