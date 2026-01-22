Galaxy S26 Ultra buyers, you might be happy to learn that Samsung plans to launch the device in six colors variations. That’s plenty to choose from.

There are the classics, such as Black Shadow and White Shadow, but the others are reported to include Silver Shadow and Sky Blue. Thanks to @evleaks, we’re also learning about the potential for what we assume are Samsung web shop exclusives, Pink Gold and Cobalt Violet. None of this is confirmed directly from Samsung, but @evleaks has a pretty reputable past of this.

It’s going to be a busy year from Samsung. Galaxy Z TriFold demos arrive in the US tomorrow (January 23), then Unpacked will take place where we’ll see the launch of Galaxy S26 lineup (S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra). We hope to see more hardware from Samsung in 2026. That hardware might include an updated Galaxy Watch Ultra? That’s on the wishlist.

We haven’t seen it yet, but sign me up for Pink Gold.

// @evleaks | GSM Arena