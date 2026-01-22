Galaxy Z TriFold launch is literally right around the corner, with units headed to select Samsung Experience Stores across the US. The device will only be available for demo, with pricing and an actual release date still unknown. However, if you’ve wanted to get your hands on this unique device, here’s your chance.

Here’s where to get hands on with Galaxy Z TriFold starting tomorrow, January 23.

Bloomington, MN – Samsung Experience Store, Mall of America

– Samsung Experience Store, Mall of America Cerritos, CA – Samsung Experience Store, Los Cerritos Center

– Samsung Experience Store, Los Cerritos Center Elmhurst, NY – Samsung Experience Store, Queens Center

– Samsung Experience Store, Queens Center Frisco, TX – Samsung Experience Store, Stonebriar Centre

– Samsung Experience Store, Stonebriar Centre Garden City, NY – Samsung Experience Store, Roosevelt Field

– Samsung Experience Store, Roosevelt Field Glendale, CA – Samsung Experience Store, The Americana at Brand

– Samsung Experience Store, The Americana at Brand Houston, TX – Samsung Experience Store, The Galleria

US availability details will be made public soon, according to the email we received. Stay tuned.

// Samsung