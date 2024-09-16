iOS 18 is now available for all supported Apple devices, which is great news for Android users. If you haven’t been following, iOS 18 supports RCS (rich communication services), which is what Android users have been using for quite a while on supported apps (like Google Messages). With this new RCS support, messaging between Android and iOS users should be waaay improved.

Once our iOS friends enable RCS via their settings menu, we should have things like high-res media sharing, file attachments, sending and receiving voice notes, as well as better GIF support. Both Kellen and I have been beta testing this since June on our devices and it seems to be working much better than it used to be.

While Android users will still appear as the dreaded Green Bubbles, the fact that Apple and Google have worked to make this happen is a positive.

Again, if you’re using an iOS device running iOS 18, make sure to enable RCS.

// Apple