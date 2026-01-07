T-Mobile announced its new Better Value plan with all of the data, included streaming perks, and a 3-line requirement.

T-Mobile has a new plan that is aimed directly at AT&T and Verizon customers who may not be happy with their current carrier and want to save some money. The new plan is called “Better Value” and it arrives January 14. Not everyone will qualify, though.

This new Better Value plan has a minimum 3-line requirement for both new and existing customers. You’ll either need to port over 2 phone numbers if coming from Verizon or AT&T, or you’ll need 3 active lines with T-Mo. Do you fit into those categories of customer type? Well, let’s talk about this new plan.

T-Mobile Better Value Plan

As far as the plan goes, T-Mobile is charging $143 per month for it for 3 lines, taxes and fees not included. They are giving the plan a 5-year price guarantee too, so if you do sign-up for it with 3 lines, your price shouldn’t go up much over the coming years. I say it that way because T-Mobile has grown fond of increasing fees with regularity.

When it comes to features, the Better Value plan has it all. You get unlimited “premium” data on T-Mobile’s 5G network, 250GB of hotspot data at high-speed, 30GB of high-speed data when traveling throughout Mexico and Canada, 30GB of high-speed data in another 215 countries, satellite connectivity, and included streaming services.

T-Mobile has added Netflix on Us and Hulu on Us, both of which have ads. Those have a value of $20 per month. They are also including Apple TV at a discounted rate of $3 per month. The plan would be $140 per month without Apple TV, but it looks like they are requiring you to pay $3 per month for it as an add-on.

If you have more than 3 lines, you’ll start at the $143 number and then add $30 for each new line.

So there you have it. T-Mobile Better Value is a new plan for those with at least 3 lines. It arrives January 14 – sign-up here.

