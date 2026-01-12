Google and Apple released a joint statement today, announcing a multi-year collab which will bring Gemini to Apple’s ecosystem.

The collaboration will have Gemini models and cloud technology be the base of the next-gen Apple Foundation Models. That means Gemini will power “future Apple Intelligence features,” including a more personalized Siri coming this year. If you’re an iPhone user, this is great news, because Gemini has only been getting better and more powerful since launch. And Apple Intelligence? Well, it leaves much to be desired.

After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google’s Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users. Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple’s industry-leading privacy standards.

The first thing that comes to mind is Circle to Search. When using an iPhone, it’s the thing I miss most, so if Google can get it cooking on iPhone, I’d be a happy little user. No specific features were mentioned in the joint statement, but it should get both groups of users (iPhone and iOS) excited.

This is big news for Google, Apple, and AI lovers.

// Google