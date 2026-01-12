There’s something funky going on with Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series sales numbers. As one might imagine, after the first few months of availability, demand tends to always tick in a downward line as we approach the launch of a new series. This has been the case dating back to at least the Galaxy S10 series. The story as we begin this new year — Galaxy S25 is defying this trend.

What the numbers show: Thanks to Counterpoint, we have a 12-month sales chart dating back to the Galaxy S10 series. Sticking out is the fact that no series of phone ever reached near launch-level sales numbers a full nine months after launch. Galaxy S25 did just that, with a huge uptick in sales beginning in month seven. As all other series show, sales usually always dwindle significantly, but somehow Samsung stays selling the Galaxy S25.

The only bummer is we don’t know what we can attribute this growth to, but we can speculate. There is a possibility that enterprise sales are assisting this figure, as well as the fact that Samsung has been pushing deals on the Galaxy 25 towards consumers like no one’s business. Whenever you look, Samsung has enhanced trade-in values, free storage upgrades, and plenty of additional incentives to help get people to buy. Whatever Samsung is doing, it seems to be working and maybe we’ll see it more often down the line.

At a time when a lot of data would suggest people are holding onto their phones for longer periods, I would argue that thanks to carriers and yearly upgrade promotions (which keeps people on contract), some consumers are more comfortable upgrading year over year. That also helps drive units. After all, who doesn’t love getting a new phone every year?

What’s your take on this data? Is the Galaxy S25 series simply that good or is there another factor we aren’t accounting for?

