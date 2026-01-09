Opensignal returns with its latest report, dishing out awards for the carriers to use in its upcoming lineup of material. Everyone is a winner these days, since all of these carriers have done plenty of investing into their networks, but there is still one carrier who is winning the majority of awards. That would be T-Mobile, continuing to reign supreme.

Out of the 16 categories that Opensignal awards, T-Mobile snatched up 12 “Winner” designations. They won categories like overall experience in gaming, download speed, upload speed, 5G coverage, and quality/reliability. These are the big ones, while Verizon was able to steal away individual awards in coverage experience and 5G Video Experience. AT&T also didn’t leave empty handed, leaving with a Time on Network award. That means AT&T customers spend the most time with a mobile broadband connection, with AT&T beating Verizon by 0.1%.

You can view the full chart of winners above. Opensignal says that, “For the second report in a row, T-Mobile wins outright for both Reliability Experience and Consistent Quality.” Consumers might weigh that more heavily than something like 5G Live Video Experience, an award Verizon got. However, when you dive deeper into the specific categories, you’ll notice that all of the carriers are extremely close in scores, with one carrier beating the others by maybe a few percentage points.

The only scores that aren’t close are the Overall Download and Upload Speed Experience scores. T-Mobile blew the doors off there. For those wanting specific regional data, Opensignal does provide that if you view the full report, just in case you are currently shopping for a new provider.

We look forward to seeing these awards highlighted in any potential TV commercials these three companies have planned in the future. AT&T’s award for overall Time on Network basically writes itself.

// Opensignal