CMF by Nothing, the design forward sub brand of Nothing, has its Watch 3 Pro up on Amazon for just $65. Usually priced at $99, these watches have very sweet designs and plenty of features for such a low price.

This watch runs an RTOS (Real-Time Operating System) instead of something like Wear OS, but that does allow CMF to keep that price low. Specs include dual-band GPS, 1.43-inch AMOLED display, up to 13 days of battery life, heart rate tracking, blood oxygen measurement, IP68 certification, and control via the Nothing X app that’s available on Android devices.

The Ash Grey is currently cheapest at $65, though, the other designs/colors are discounted too. We’re a bit fond of the Orange design, but this Ash Grey is plenty classy if it’s your style.

Again, it’s not Wear OS, but if you’re looking for a companion to your Nothing phone in terms of appearance, this is a good place to start.