For those with an aging Galaxy timepiece on the wrist, now is a good time to consider an upgrade. Samsung is offering very enticing trade-in values towards the purchase price of a new Galaxy Watch Ultra, its super high-end smartwatch that can help you climb mountains and explore watery depths.

For example, if you have a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which is now more than 3 years old, Samsung will give you $250 for the device, bringing your price for a brand new Watch Ultra to just $399. That’s great value for an aging Wear OS device such as the Watch 5 Pro. The values go down from there, but something to note, Samsung is offering $150 for any smartwatch in any condition, which is essentially free money towards a new smartwatch. That’s hard to argue with.

As for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, it’s a watch device that we enjoy, so long as you’re a fan of the design itself. These rugged looking devices may not be everyone’s jam, which we understand. For us, the battery life is fantastic, software has only improved since launch, and after slapping on a custom band from Amazon, we have been enjoying it much more.

